Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $735,000 Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,932,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,794 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,164,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,297,000 after buying an additional 55,016 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 935,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,271,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 697,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,718,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 695,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

