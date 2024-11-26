Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 32.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 648,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,521,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

