Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.16 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 56.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,048. This trade represents a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,525,159.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

