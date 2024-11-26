Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $672,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,873,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,111,000 after acquiring an additional 206,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,279,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after buying an additional 43,006 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 779,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after buying an additional 57,016 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after buying an additional 554,491 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.5% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 390,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,772 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

