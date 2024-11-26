Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,632 Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iradimed in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Iradimed by 2,151.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Iradimed by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 126.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Iradimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Iradimed Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. Iradimed Corporation has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $676.45 million, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81.

Iradimed Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRMD

About Iradimed

(Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.