Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 54,691 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,030,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,157,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,729 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 475,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 17,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

