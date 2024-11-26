Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IWO opened at $314.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $223.13 and a 52-week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

