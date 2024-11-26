Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,920 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $226,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 547,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,682,000 after buying an additional 38,548 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $250.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $704.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $152.71 and a twelve month high of $254.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.