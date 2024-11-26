Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 10,816.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS MLN opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

