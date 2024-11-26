Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Elastic from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Elastic from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $111.45 on Monday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.91.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $315,352.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,869.75. The trade was a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. The trade was a 761.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,262,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,169,000. Finally, Daventry Group LP lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 8.6% during the second quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 316,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,008 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.