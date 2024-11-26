Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of Z. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 60,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,336.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of -147.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $172,696.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,696.86. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,563. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,419 shares of company stock worth $11,371,413. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

