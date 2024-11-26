Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $242.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $230.71 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $184.28 and a 12 month high of $232.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.11. The stock has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

