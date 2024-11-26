Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,924 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.37% of Expro Group worth $27,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Expro Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Expro Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Expro Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expro Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. Expro Group Holdings has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Expro Group had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $422.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Expro Group Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

See Also

