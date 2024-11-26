Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Scotiabank

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $119.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

FRT opened at $115.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $118.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 127.91%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,020.29. The trade was a 82.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,463.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,008 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 571.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 642,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,868,000 after buying an additional 546,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 667.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,856,000 after buying an additional 498,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 456.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 604,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,544,000 after purchasing an additional 496,129 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 304.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after acquiring an additional 312,726 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

