First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 284,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth $359,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $1,659,000. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE CTLT opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.51. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,849.50. This represents a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $305,931 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

