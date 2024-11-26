First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $32,000 Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 192.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,732.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 112.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 713.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $31.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $225.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Verra Mobility’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

