First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 59.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 7.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zscaler to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.55.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.3 %

ZS stock opened at $210.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of -526.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $842,078.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,254,563.02. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

