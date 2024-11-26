First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cameco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,314,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,584,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after purchasing an additional 515,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco stock opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.78 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

