First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $39,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 105.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 29.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

