First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $34,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

