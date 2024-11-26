First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $39,000 in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 65 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth $15,416,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,115,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $624.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total value of $125,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $904,458.54. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,608. This represents a 24.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,519 in the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $679.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $612.51 and a 200 day moving average of $567.57. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.34 and a 12 month high of $682.50.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.73. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.