First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSLV. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 552,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 231,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 237,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 54.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

