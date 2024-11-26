First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,317 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 167.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,275,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,724,000 after buying an additional 49,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 70,861 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,611,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 914,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,363,000 after acquiring an additional 225,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $773,095.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,133.54. This represents a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hillman Solutions

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.