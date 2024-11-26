FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSV. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 8,066.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 40.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Up 2.4 %

FSV stock opened at $197.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.77. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $141.26 and a 52-week high of $197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstService

FirstService Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.