Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Insider Mark E. Fields Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $2,831,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,158.35. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FLR opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.90. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.25). Fluor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 6,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

