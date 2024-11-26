Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GL. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Globe Life by 7.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $111.41 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average of $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

