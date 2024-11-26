GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Loop Capital

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GMS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NYSE GMS opened at $103.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GMS has a 12 month low of $65.46 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GMS will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,834.36. This represents a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC lifted its position in GMS by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,308,000 after acquiring an additional 854,987 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 28.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,583,000 after purchasing an additional 406,406 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of GMS by 103.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 690,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,687,000 after buying an additional 350,478 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in GMS during the second quarter worth $24,601,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,490,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

