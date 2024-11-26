Greenpro Capital Corp. Holds Annual Meeting of StockholdersOn November 22, 2024, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) conducted its Annual Meeting of Stockholders to address key matters affecting the company. The event, which took place on the speci

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Greenpro Capital’s 8K filing here.
About Greenpro Capital
Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greenpro Capital
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024