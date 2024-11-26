Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $231.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $200.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

GWRE stock opened at $202.98 on Monday. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $207.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.96 and a 200-day moving average of $156.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,537.25, a PEG ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. The trade was a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,600.42. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

