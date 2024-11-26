Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Price Up 9.3% After Dividend Announcement

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 142.60 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 141.20 ($1.77). Approximately 3,269,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average daily volume of 848,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.20 ($1.62).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. Halfords Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,153.85%.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £314.23 million, a PE ratio of 993.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 149.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.36.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

