Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,523,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,320,000 after acquiring an additional 989,906 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 855,099 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $32,032,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.63. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $73.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.37.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

