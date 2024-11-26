HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $989.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.35. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,960.78. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

