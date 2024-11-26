Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,716 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.