Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,113 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 81.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 637.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.63. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 97,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,171,107.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,188.68. This trade represents a 50.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 8,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $101,257.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,798,040 shares in the company, valued at $55,177,460. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,485 in the last 90 days. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

