Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,843 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Sempra by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86. Sempra has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $95.77.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 54.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $2,207,443.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,677.10. The trade was a 67.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

