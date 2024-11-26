Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. This represents a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $403.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.48 and a beta of 3.05. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in MicroStrategy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in MicroStrategy by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MicroStrategy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

