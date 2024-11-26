Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Thad Jampol Sells 20,174 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 20,174 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $1,196,318.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 803,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,641,620. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $901,800.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,554,483.94.

Intapp Stock Performance

Intapp stock opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.62 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,091 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 42.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

