Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,674 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AX opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.32. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $88.46.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $317,798.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,456.69. The trade was a 7.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $10,236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,377 shares in the company, valued at $109,763,472.53. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,199 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,135. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.80.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

