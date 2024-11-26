Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 362 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.68.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $731.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2,710.34, a PEG ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $754.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.24.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,066,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $28,881,300. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,973,789.90. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,391 shares of company stock worth $29,101,488. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

