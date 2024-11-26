Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Balchem by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Balchem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCPC. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Balchem Price Performance

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $182.69 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $120.87 and a 52 week high of $186.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.71.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

