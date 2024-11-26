Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 52,273 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 655.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 66,890 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 120.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,112 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Alkermes by 26.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 221,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 45,903 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 58,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,774,599.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,664. This represents a 41.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alkermes

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42.

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.