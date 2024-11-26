Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 83.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ryder System by 116.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,533 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth $463,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 15.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 102,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,722,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,345,000 after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R opened at $169.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.09 and a 12 month high of $171.78.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,149.76. This represents a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

