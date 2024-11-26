Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after buying an additional 358,930 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of NMI by 3.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 83,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of NMI by 108.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NMI by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

NMI Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.