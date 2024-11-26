Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,593 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Masco by 46.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

