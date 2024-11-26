Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,700,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,214,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 422,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 66,817 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 51,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $2,585,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,005,556.48. This trade represents a 17.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

