Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 196,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Citigroup downgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Newell Brands Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -46.67%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,075.84. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.