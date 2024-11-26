Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,770 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Arch Resources by 29.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,700,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 437.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 50,819 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $175.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.44 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.52 and its 200-day moving average is $147.92.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $617.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.71 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,120. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARCH

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.