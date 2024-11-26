Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $230,000.

Boot Barn Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE:BOOT opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 2.16. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $169.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Baird R W upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

