Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 7,339 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Ingredion by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,024,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,374.20. The trade was a 30.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $721,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,105.94. This trade represents a 13.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,837 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $148.24 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INGR

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.