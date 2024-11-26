Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 9,085 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,980,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,197,000 after buying an additional 167,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,401,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,015,000 after buying an additional 237,526 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 30.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,069,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after buying an additional 252,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,350,000 after buying an additional 135,076 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 213.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 735,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after buying an additional 501,259 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 1.8 %

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $525.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.54 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,099,305.44. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,105. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.